Hanjin Shipping declared bankrupt, ending 40-year run

Hanjin Shipping Co., a major shipping line in South Korea, was officially declared bankrupt by a Seoul court Friday, ending its 40-year run and heralding a fundamental change in the country's shipping landscape.



Hanjin Shipping, the nation's largest shipping firm and the world's seventh largest, was put under court receivership in September last year, as its creditors, led by the state-run Korea Development Bank, rejected its self-rescue plan.



Its receivership sent a ripple through the global shipping sector and led to a sharp increase in layoffs here.Earlier this month, the Seoul Central District Court said that it decided to end the debt rehabilitation scheme for the shipping line as most of Hanjin's key assets had been sold. (Yonhap)