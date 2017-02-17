Praise and concern as politicians respond to arrest of Samsung chief

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., enters the independent counsel's office in Seoul on Feb. 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korean politicians on Friday welcomed the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung Group as a catalyst for establishing economic justice, while some expressed concerns about its possible impact on the nation's frail economy.Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of the world's largest technology company Samsung Electronics Co., was arrested early in the day on charges that included bribery in connection with the high-profile scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye and her confidante.The main opposition Democratic Party said the arrest should pave the way for a thorough investigation into the president and the eradication of corruptive ties between businesses and the government."Chaebol groups, including Samsung, which provided large sums of money to the president and those who exerted powers behind the scenes in return for various benefits must receive stern judgment in court," said Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, a spokesman of the Democratic Party."Park could also be slapped with bribery charges in line with today's court decision," he said.Moon Jae-in, the front-runner in the presidential race and former head of the party, also issued a statement via his spokesman."Through Lee's arrest, we hope Samsung will break from its wrong past and get born anew," the statement said.The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the impeachment of Park passed by the parliament in December.Prosecutors suspect that Lee gave or promised some 43 billion won ($36.3 million) worth of bribes to Park's friend Choi Soon-sil in return for the government's backing of a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015, which critics say was intended to enhance his control of the country's No. 1 business group. His father, Lee Kun-hee, has been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack.The ruling Liberty Korea Party expressed "deep regret" for disappointing the public with the corruption scandal and wished Samsung would focus on its business without disturbance."We humbly accept the justice's decision," its spokesman Rep. Kim Sung-won said. "We hope Lee will be tried in a fair procedure."Rep. Won Yoo-chul, a potential candidate and former floor leader of the party, said despite the scandal the public should remember Samsung's contribution to the country."Samsung, as a South Korean company, has emerged to become a leading global firm from the support of the people. It has contributed to the national economy," Won said. "Lee's arrest should not have an adverse impact on conglomerates and give hardships to the economy."The conservative splinter Bareun Party also welcomed the arrest as a reminder of the principle that all are equal before the law."We understand the court decided to issue the arrest warrant in accordance with the law and principle after a long contemplation," Party spokesman Rep. Oh Shin-hwan said.Rep. Yoo Seong-min, a presidential hopeful of the party, said the arrest should be an opportunity to establish long-delayed economic justice in the country. Yoo has pledged to carry out major reforms of local conglomerates if elected president. (Yonhap)