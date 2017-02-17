Samsung says will do best to ensure truth in court

Samsung Group said Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings.
The conglomerate made the remarks after its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was arrested over his alleged role in a political corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
|Lee Jae-yong at a parliamentary hearing (Yonhap)
"We will do our best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings," the group said in a brief statement.
Samsung has been on high alert as Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was arrested earlier in the day. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)