[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Based on a true story, the film traces Hyun-woo (Kang Ha-neul), who is framed after being the sole witness of a murder, due to the lackluster and overly aggressive investigation conducted by the police. Hyun-woo subsequently spends a decade in imprisonment. Lawyer Joon-young (Jung Woo) finds out about the case, and decides to uncover the truth.A gamer, after receiving an anonymous phone call, is subsequently framed for the caller’s murder for an unknowable reason. A crew of fellow gamers gather to investigate the case through hacking, computer graphics and other technological skills, forming a digital rebellion of sorts against the existing world order and uncovering a series of unexpected secrets.Linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is lecturing at a university when 12 extraterrestrial spacecraft appear across the planet. Banks is then asked to lead a team to decipher the language of the aliens on board and discover the reason for their visit. In the course of her studies, Banks becomes increasingly proficient in the alien language, which shed new light on the human concept of time and the future of mankind.Prosecutor Park Tae-soo (Zo In-sung) thirsts for unlimited power and wealth in Korean society, and is willing to go to any lengths to obtain them. He meets Han Gang-sik (Jung Woo-sung), a ruthless politician who wields endless influence in the country through his wealth, numerous connections and scheming. The two revel in their power until one day, things come crashing down.Moana, the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian tribe, has been chosen by the ocean to deliver a mystical stone relic to the goddess Te Fiti. When calamity strikes her island, its vegetation dying out and fish becoming scarce, Moana ventures out into the ocean in search of the demigod Maui, in hopes of saving her people.