Samsung BioLogics denies accounting fraud accusations

Samsung BioLogics, a contract manufacturer of biologic drugs under Samsung Group, has denied accusations that it engaged in fraudulent accounting practices to boost its market valuation in seeking a public listing on South Korea’s main bourse Kospi.



The move came after Rep. Sim Sang-jeung, chairwoman of the minor opposition Justice Party and local civic group People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy questioned accounting methods that led to a sudden rise in Samsung BioLogics’ net profit in 2015.



Samsung BioLogics, which has remained unprofitable since its foundation in 2011, suddenly reported a net profit of 1.9 trillion won ($1.66 billion) in 2015. The new influx of profit had been generated by a new method of valuing its stake in its subsidiary Samsung Bioepis.





(Samsung BioLogics)