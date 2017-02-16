S.M. Entertainment aims to open K-pop school

|The architectural design for K-pop International School (S.M. Entertainment)
The agency, known for its high-profile singers and entertainers, said it expects to get approval from authorities in March, paving the way for the launch of the school before a new semester begins here.
The school will teach not only the usual subjects such as Korean, English and mathematics, but also arts-related subjects including music, dance and ballet that will help aspiring stars prepare for their future.
S.M. Entertainment said it expects 50 to 100 students to enroll in the school in the first year. About 30 percent of the students will be Koreans, while 70 percent will be foreign students. At the international school, students will be expected to take the middle and high school qualification exams for Korea as well as the United States.
The plan for the alternative school comes as many teenagers hoping to join K-pop groups are forced to quit school due to grueling training programs.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)