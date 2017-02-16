Court foils counsel’s plan to search presidential office

Ha Jung-woo debuts as producer in ‘Single Rider’

Published : 2017-02-16 16:26
Updated : 2017-02-16 16:26

Ha Jung-woo has been credited as a movie producer for the upcoming film “Single Rider,” expanding the scope of his fame beyond being one of the most influential actors in Korea.

It marks the first time the 38-year-old actor has produced a movie, despite having acted in and directed multiple flicks during the course of his career.

Ha Jung-woo (Yonhap)


“This is the first feature-length flick of the Perfect Storm Film -- which produced the movie -- and as Ha is involved in the company, he came to participate as a producer,” an official related to the movie was quoted by local media Thursday.

Lee Byung-hun, one of the stars of the movie, is also one of the producers, although not credited by name.

Lee said co-producing the movie was a “very meaningful and proud” experience.

“Single Rider,” co-starring Kong Hyo-Jin and Ahn So-hee, is the first feature film by director Lee Joo-Young. It will hit theaters Wednesday. 



By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

