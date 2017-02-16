Ha Jung-woo debuts as producer in ‘Single Rider’

Ha Jung-woo (Yonhap)

Ha Jung-woo has been credited as a movie producer for the upcoming film “Single Rider,” expanding the scope of his fame beyond being one of the most influential actors in Korea.It marks the first time the 38-year-old actor has produced a movie, despite having acted in and directed multiple flicks during the course of his career.“This is the first feature-length flick of the Perfect Storm Film -- which produced the movie -- and as Ha is involved in the company, he came to participate as a producer,” an official related to the movie was quoted by local media Thursday.Lee Byung-hun, one of the stars of the movie, is also one of the producers, although not credited by name.Lee said co-producing the movie was a “very meaningful and proud” experience.“Single Rider,” co-starring Kong Hyo-Jin and Ahn So-hee, is the first feature film by director Lee Joo-Young. It will hit theaters Wednesday.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)