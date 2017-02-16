BigBang's new album tops Japanese music chart

(YG Entertainment)

South Korean boy band BigBang has cruised to the top of Japan's Oricon chart with its new album "Made," its agency said Thursday.The band rose to the top of Oricon's Daily Albums Chart on Thursday, a day after the Japanese release of its latest album, YG Entertainment said.The album consist of three new songs -- "Fxxk It," "Last Dance" and "Girlfriend" -- and 11 repackaged songs from its previous "Made Series" album, including "Bang Bang Bang," "Loser" and "If You."Earlier this year, BigBang was named one of the world's 30 most popular celebrities under the age 30 by Forbes magazine.The group last month wrapped up a world tour celebrating its tenth anniversary, holding 24 shows in six cities. Last week, member T.O.P started his mandatory military service. (Yonhap)