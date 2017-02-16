Daewoo Shipbuilding wins LNG ship-related patent case in China

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipyard here, said Thursday that it has won its patent case in China which is related to its core technology for LNG-fueled ship.



Daewoo Shipbuilding said that a filing by a Chinese shipbuilding and offshore equipment firm with the Chinese patent office, the SIPO, to nullify the South Korean shipyard's patent for LNG fuel supply technology was dismissed.



Daewoo Shipbuilding registered a patent for the "HiVAR-FGSS" technology in China in March 2013.The same technology was also validated as progressive and patentable in France in 2014 in a similar patent case, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.HiVAR-FGSS is a core technology for LNG-fueled ships as it is able to increase fuel efficiency and thus reduce emissions.After four years of development, Daewoo Shipbuilding used the technology in a high pressure gas-injected engine in 2011 that MAN Diesel & Turbo developed. (Yonhap)