Daewoo Shipbuilding wins LNG ship-related patent case in China

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipyard here, said Thursday that it has won its patent case in China which is related to its core technology for LNG-fueled ship.
Daewoo Shipbuilding said that a filing by a Chinese shipbuilding and offshore equipment firm with the Chinese patent office, the SIPO, to nullify the South Korean shipyard's patent for LNG fuel supply technology was dismissed.
|(Yonhap)
Daewoo Shipbuilding registered a patent for the "HiVAR-FGSS" technology in China in March 2013.
The same technology was also validated as progressive and patentable in France in 2014 in a similar patent case, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.
HiVAR-FGSS is a core technology for LNG-fueled ships as it is able to increase fuel efficiency and thus reduce emissions.
After four years of development, Daewoo Shipbuilding used the technology in a high pressure gas-injected engine in 2011 that MAN Diesel & Turbo developed. (Yonhap)