Go champ supports provincial governor for presidency

South Korean Go champ Lee Se-dol, who fought Google's artificial intelligence program, on Thursday expressed his support for liberal governor An Hee-jung as the country's new president.



Lee became one of 15 heads of an association of supporters for the South Chungcheong governor unveiled on the day.



South Korean Go champ Lee Se-dol (R), plays a game of Go with South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung in this file photo taken in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, on Jan. 31, 2017. (Yonhap)

"The game of Go deeply pursues rationality. It is about maximizing the value of every move. No other figures are better associated with that kind of rationality than An," Lee said in an interview with An's campaign.Lee, a professional ninth-dan player, came into the international spotlight last year for his match with Google's AlphaGo. Lee lost 4-1 but proved his expertise and helped revive the popularity of the age-old Asian board game.Go, which originated in China more than 2,500 years ago, involves two players alternately putting black and white stones on a checkerboard-like grid of 19 lines by 19 lines."I believe it is time that we should stop the dichotomy of progressivism and conservatism, or left and right. In this regard, I believe An is the best qualified," Lee said.An, a member of the main opposition Democratic Party, has recently surged in opinion polls of presidential candidates.A survey conducted by Realmeter this week put him in second place with an approval rating of 19.3 percent, up 2.6 percentage points on-week. He narrowed the gap with front-runner Moon Jae-in, former head of the party, who received 32.7 percent. (Yonhap)