‘The Handmaiden’ stays strong in North America

“The Handmaiden” (CJ Entertainment)

Director Park Chan-wook's "The Handmaiden" has surpassed $2 million in ticket sales as of Sunday, according to Box Office Mojo, a ticket sales chart operated by IMDB.The film ranked 65th on the Box Office Mojo list, despite opening at just five theaters in the US in October last year. By the fourth week of its run, "The Handmaiden" was being screened at 123 theaters, gaining moderate popularity.The acclaimed Korean director has previously showcased works in North America. The 2013 film "Stoker" achieved $1.7 million in ticket sales, while the 2003 film "Oldboy," which brought Park fame, reaped $700,000."The Handmaiden" also ranked fourth on the list of "The 15 Best Sensual Movies of the 21st Century" compiled by Taste of Cinema, an American movie outlet, alongside "Blue is the Warmest Color."The film, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year, is an erotic thriller depicting the relationship between an isolated Japanese lady and her handmaiden as they embark on a journey to thwart their male caretakers.