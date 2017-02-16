Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo enlists in military

South Korean operatic pop tenor Lim Hyung-joo will join the military next month, according to industry sources Thursday.



The famous popera singer, 30, will enlist at a training camp in Paju, north of Seoul, on March 13, where he will undergo five weeks of basic training before he is dispatched to an army base. All able-bodied Korean men must complete 21 months of military service before the age of 35.



“I’m sorry for going to the military so late. Since I’m in my thirties, I’m just a little worried about my physical strength and stamina. However, I will do my best in all training sessions,” the singer said through his management DGNcom.



“Next year marks my 20th anniversary. It’s very meaningful to celebrate it in the military,” he added.



He made his debut at age 12 with his solo album “Whispers of Hope.” Since then he has released a dozen albums including “Salley Garden” in 2003 and “The Last Confession” just last year, becoming one of most active cross-over singers in Korea.



In 2003, he sang the national anthem at the inauguration ceremony of late President Roh Moo-hyun. In June that same year, he held his first solo concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.



He was awarded a UN Peace Medal in 2010 in recognition of his charity work, becoming the first Korean to do so. In 2015, CNN chose him as one of the three most recognizable popera tenors in the world. (Yonhap)