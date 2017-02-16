Second woman arrested in Kim Jong-nam's assassination: report

Another suspected woman assassin has been detained in connection with the killing of North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong-nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, according to local news reports on Thursday.

The second arrest was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, the Star online reported.



Kyodo News also reported that the detained second woman was possessing an Indonesian passport.



North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol (center) reacts inside the mortuary of the Forensic Department of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

(EPA-Yonhap)

Kim Jong-nam, 46, was killed by two women who splashed his face with a chemical at the airport departure hall at about 9 a.m. on Monday. He was about to leave for Macau.The women later got into a taxi and fled, according to the Star.One of the women was arrested at the airport on Wednesday when she tried to board a flight out.The woman, 29, was in possession of a Vietnam travel document bearing the name of "Doan Thi Huong," the report said. (From news reports)