Second woman arrested in Kim Jong-nam's assassination: report

Another suspected woman assassin has been detained in connection with the killing of North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong-nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, according to local news reports on Thursday.
The second arrest was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, the Star online reported.
Kyodo News also reported that the detained second woman was possessing an Indonesian passport.
|North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol (center) reacts inside the mortuary of the Forensic Department of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.
(EPA-Yonhap)
Kim Jong-nam, 46, was killed by two women who splashed his face with a chemical at the airport departure hall at about 9 a.m. on Monday. He was about to leave for Macau.
The women later got into a taxi and fled, according to the Star.
One of the women was arrested at the airport on Wednesday when she tried to board a flight out.
The woman, 29, was in possession of a Vietnam travel document bearing the name of "Doan Thi Huong," the report said. (From news reports)