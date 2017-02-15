NK leader's half brother seen as showing support for victims of Paris terror attacks

The murdered half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un seems to have shown his support for victims of the terrorist attacks in France in November 2015, according to a profile image on a Facebook account presumed to be his on Wednesday.



On the Facebook account opened under the name of Kim Chol, the most recently created profile photo visible to the public is an image of an animal uploaded on Nov. 16, 2015. The photo was run through a filter that overlaid the colors of France's national flag.



(Facebook)

At that time, Facebook allowed its users to apply the filter symbolizing France's three-colored flag to their profile images to show solidarity with the victims of the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris.Kim Chol is the name on a passport held by Kim Jong-nam, who was killed on Monday at an airport in Malaysia after being poisoned in an attack by two unidentified women.Only 13 photos can be publicly seen, including some featuring Kim Jong-nam in front of a hotel or casino in what could be in the Chinese enclave of Macau.He has 164 friends on his Facebook account, but the name of his son Han-sol cannot be found.The son, who is believed to be staying in Macau, came into the spotlight in 2012 following an interview with a Finnish television station.He said he hopes for the unification of the two divided Koreas and wants to improve the livelihoods of ordinary people in North Korea which is controlled by his young uncle Kim Jong-un.A list of Kim Jong-nam's favorite musicians includes late French singer Serge Gainsbourg and Japanese singer Hiroshi Itsuki, according to the account.Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday that Kim's murder was a "standing order" issued by the North's current leader since he inherited power in late 2011 following the sudden death of his father Kim Jong-il. (Yonhap)