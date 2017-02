New concept image for B.A.P (TS Entertainment)

Boyband B.A.P has released an image for the upcoming release of its new album.The band, slated to release the album in March, revealed the image via its official social media accounts. It showed a puzzle reminiscent of an old painting, with all but one piece set in place.B.A.P is scheduled to kick off its world tour with a three-day concert at the Blue Square Samsung Electronics Hall from March 24-26.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)