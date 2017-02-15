‘New Trial’ tops box office on release day

The crime drama film “New Trial,” released Wednesday, is quickly rising to the top of the box office.It topped the box office on the day of its release, according to the Korean Film Council.Directed by Kim Tae-yun and starring Jung Woo and Kang Ha-neul, the film traces a man who is framed and imprisoned for 10 years after witnessing a murder.Kang plays the framed man, while Jung plays a lawyer who is intent on uncovering the truth.“New Trial” is based on the true story of the murder of a taxi driver in 2000.The film has been sold internationally to China’s Lemon Tree and Hong Kong’s Deltamac. On Demand Korea has purchased its North America rights.(doo@heraldcorp.com)