‘New Trial’ tops box office on release day

It topped the box office on the day of its release, according to the Korean Film Council.
Directed by Kim Tae-yun and starring Jung Woo and Kang Ha-neul, the film traces a man who is framed and imprisoned for 10 years after witnessing a murder.
Kang plays the framed man, while Jung plays a lawyer who is intent on uncovering the truth.
“New Trial” is based on the true story of the murder of a taxi driver in 2000.
The film has been sold internationally to China’s Lemon Tree and Hong Kong’s Deltamac. On Demand Korea has purchased its North America rights.
