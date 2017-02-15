Korean researchers discover compound to inhibit growth of Zika virus

A group of South Korean researchers have discovered a bioactive compound that has a negative effect on the growth of the Zika virus that's been breaking out in Latin America over the last two years, a state-run university said Wednesday.



The group, led by Kim Do-man, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of International Agricultural Technology, found out that myricetin, a flavonoid found in teas, fruits and plants, inhibits the NS2B-NS3 protease, which enables the virus to survive in a host's cells, from being activated.



This file photo dated May 11, 2016, shows a notice in the departure lobby of Incheon airport, west of Seoul, warning outbound travelers about the Zika virus, declared an international public health emergency by the World Health Organization. (Yonhap)

Two other flavonoids -- luteolin found in celery, broccoli and parsley, and catechins contained in green tea -- were found for the first time to stop the protease from growing, even though they are not as effective in inhibiting the virus as myricetin.The discovery paved the way for the development of culinary and medical materials to prevent the mosquito-borne virus.The findings were published in the international academic journal "Biotechnology Letters." (Yonhap)