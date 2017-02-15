Two female assassins create spy action scene at airport

The assassination of North Korean leaders Kim Jong-un’s half-brother in broad daylight at an international airport was a resemblance to a scene from a spy movie, featuring a fugitive high-profile figure and undercover agents in action.



The two female assassins, presumed to be highly-trained special agents, seemed to remind the world of the 20th century, when purging by guns and poisons were not uncommon in the political arena.



Malaysian media The Star’s online edition reported Wednesday that the local police set to analyzing the closed circuit television data of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.





(Yonhap)