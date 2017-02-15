Presidential hopefuls condemn N. Korea over assassination

[Letter to the Editor] Effective way to deal with N. Korea

Published : 2017-02-15 17:30
Updated : 2017-02-15 17:30

I just would like to thank The Korea Herald for publishing the Feb. 7 opinion piece “Amnesty for NK officials Kim’s strategic nightmare,” as I believe its message was very relevant and significant to Koreans.

I hope the Korean government implements what is suggested there and achieves swift unification between the North and the South before the international world or media comes between us Koreans.

I am the compiler of Robert Park’s book “Voice: Stop Genocide!” and I was glad to find Park’s recent articles regarding the current crisis on the Korean Peninsula -- especially the one published on Feb. 7. He is making very important points that should be heeded and I hope to see more of such powerful articles in the future.

Thank you.


From Hyunah Park, Seoul

