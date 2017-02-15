1 out of 4 employees in financial sector earn more than W100m

One out of four employees in South Korea's financial sector earned more than 100 million won ($87,000) last year, a report showed Wednesday.



The report submitted to the Financial Services Commission by the Korea Institute of Finance said 24.8 percent of employees at 1,389 financial firms earned more than 100 million won last year.



(Yonhap)

In comparison, the ratio came to 9.9 percent in 2012 before jumping to 16.5 percent in 2013 and 19.2 percent in 2014.The report said 32.9 percent of those who work at banks said their annual salaries reach more than 100 million won.It also showed that the ratio of employees who earn more than 100 million won came to 28.8 percent at asset management firms, followed by securities firms with 27.5 percent and insurance firms with 22.6 percent.The report said 37.6 percent of men surveyed said their annual salaries reach more than 100 million won. Meanwhile, the ratio of women who earn more than 100 million came to 9.9 percent.It said 64.5 percent of those who were surveyed said they earned more than 50 million won.To break it down, 10.2 percent said they earned less than 25 million won, 25.3 percent said they made between 25 million won and 50 million won, while 24 percent said they earned between 50 million won and 75 million won.It said 15.7 percent said they earned between 75 million won and 100 million won.The report also showed 21.4 percent earning between 100 million won and 150 million won, while 3.4 percent said they earned more than 150 million won.It said 62.2 percent of those who made more than 100 million won had college degrees while 18.5 percent are high school graduates.The financial firms surveyed said they plan to hire 2,886 new employees within one year, down 32.3 percent from a similar survey in 2015. (Yonhap)