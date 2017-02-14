Park's lawyer holds up Korean flag at impeachment trial

Seo Seog-goo spread open the flag as he turned around to face the audience inside the main courtroom of the Constitutional Court where the 13th hearing of the president's impeachment trial was about to begin. He smiled and stood up for a moment before a court official intervened. The lawyer then put the flag back in his bag.



Seo has been one of the most outspoken lawyers on Park's 15-member legal defense team, comparing the president's misfortunes to the persecution of Jesus and sometimes shouting at witnesses who testified against her. Unlike other attorneys, he has also been seen at weekly rallies led by conservatives, waving the Korean flag, who are demanding Park's reinstatement.



Seo Seog-goo holds up the Korean flag inside the main courtroom of the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb. 14, 2017. (Yonhap)

Public opinion has been increasingly divided over the impeachment process, with more and more people turning up at rallies to support or denounce the president.In closing the hearing, acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi renewed her call for restraint from both Park's lawyers and the National Assembly impeachment panel to ensure a fair trial."I once again express my concern over the various attempts to damage confidence in the impeachment trial," she said. "This trial proceeds in line with procedures stipulated by the Constitution and the law, without being swayed by either side."Without mentioning the pro-Park protesters rallying outside the court, she also said the "loud voices and noise" were disrupting the proceedings, and called for restraint.Park was impeached for allegedly letting her friend Choi Soon-sil meddle in state affairs and colluding with her to extort money from conglomerates. (Yonhap)