IBK’s net profit inches up on SME loans

If its subsidiaries IBK Capital and IBK Investment & Securities are excluded, the bank’s net profit increased 0.3 percent last year from 2015, the bank said in a public filing.
The IBK’s balance of SME lending went up 6.6 percent on-year to hit 134.4 trillion won at the end of 2016, taking up the largest market share of 22.6 percent among local lenders, the bank said.
The total default ratio, or the ratio of loans overdue longer than three months to total loans, was 0.46 percent last year, up 0.01 percent point from the previous year.
Prior to the earnings disclosure, the bank’s shares rose 0.38 percent to close at 13,300 won on Tuesday.
