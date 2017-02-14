Democratic Party runner-up candidates aim for upset

The chief of the party’s election committee Hong Jae-hyung

Democratic Party runner-up candidates aim for upsetRunner-up candidates in the Democratic Party of Korea’s presidential nomination race are aiming for an upset victory against the party’s former chairman Moon Jae-in through “citizen votes.”Under the liberal party’s open primary rules, not only party members, but also ordinary citizens can cast a ballot in the party’s vote to decide who should be the party’s standard bearer in the next presidential election.“The party will accept registrations of non-party members wishing to participate in the primary vote from 10 a.m. Wednesday until three days before the Constitutional Court’s verdict on President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment case,” said Hong Jae-hyung, chief of the party’s election committee.The top court, currently reviewing the legality of the conservative president’s parliamentary impeachment late last year, is expected to rule before March 13, when the second judge -- Lee Jung-mi -- of what is meant to be the nine-member bench finishes her term.To join the party’s primary electorate, citizens must register online, via phone or by visiting a chapter office in person.Since Moon, a longtime favorite, enjoys a solid lead in support among party members, runners-up should go all out to encourage supporters outside the party to register, observers said.Expectations are high that the party could see the enthusiastic participation of more citizens, as the race is turning increasingly interesting with the dramatic rise of a lesser-known and younger candidate -- South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Ahn Hee-jung.Along with Ahn, Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung is also trying to score a dramatic upset through citizen participation. The firebrand politician enjoys popularity among social media users, but has stagnated in third place in the polls.Moon, meanwhile, unveiled the names of over 30 former Cabinet members who have joined his camp as policy advisers, a move aimed at casting him as the most prepared candidate.The first batch of names in Moon’s 60-something-strong team of advisers includes former Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun, former Bank of Korea Gov. Park Seung and Lee Young-tak, former chief of the Office of Government Policy Coordination.Most have served in the past liberal administrations of President Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun.The camp plans to unveil the remaining names in the coming days.From news reports (khnews@heraldcorp.com)