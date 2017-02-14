Taeyeon's 'I' music video tops 100 mln YouTube views

(SM Entertainment)

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's "I" music video has been watched more than 100 million times on YouTube, becoming the sixth video associated with the pop act to reach the milestone, its agency said Tuesday.View count for the video, uploaded on Oct. 6, 2015, stood at 100,031,467 as of 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to S.M. Entertainment, the team's agency.So far, the South Korean pop act has six songs -- five others being "Gee," "I Got A Boy," "The Boys," "Mr. Taxi" and "Oh" -- with over 100 million view on the global video-sharing platform.As the title track of Taeyeon's first solo album, "I" dominated major music charts upon release in 2015, while also topping Billboard's World Digital Song Chart then. (Yonhap)