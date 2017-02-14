Taeyeon's 'I' music video tops 100 mln YouTube views

|(SM Entertainment)
View count for the video, uploaded on Oct. 6, 2015, stood at 100,031,467 as of 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to S.M. Entertainment, the team's agency.
So far, the South Korean pop act has six songs -- five others being "Gee," "I Got A Boy," "The Boys," "Mr. Taxi" and "Oh" -- with over 100 million view on the global video-sharing platform.
As the title track of Taeyeon's first solo album, "I" dominated major music charts upon release in 2015, while also topping Billboard's World Digital Song Chart then. (Yonhap)