Nada dating Cycadelic Records CEO Kirk Kim: reports

Nada (Official Facebook page of Wassup)

Rapper Nada is dating US-based record store owner Kirk Kim, reports by local media claimed Tuesday.Nada, a 25-year-old member of Wassup, is reportedly in a relationship with Cycadelic Records CEO Kim, who is 14 years older.The couple has been seen on several occasions at the club Compton, which opened in Itaewon last December and is run by Cycadelic Records.Kim, often referred to as the “godfather or Korean-American hip-hop,” is the second-generation owner of the well-known record shop in Compton, California. In addition to distributing music, he has also been managing hip-hop artists.Nada debuted in 2013 as a member of the group Wassup.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)