S. Korea hails UNSC‘s prompt condemnation of N. Korean missile launch

South Korea on Tuesday welcomed the United Nations Security Council's prompt and strong response to North Korea's weekend missile test, saying it renewed international vigilance against North Korean provocations.



"(South Korea) appreciates the prompt and concerted issuance of a strong condemnation of North Korea's provocation by all UNSC member countries including China and Russia," Cho June-hyuck, spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press briefing.



The ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck walks down after his speech. (Yonhap)

"The UNSC statement is something that renewed all the UN member countries' alarm against North Korea's repeated provocations and expressed the international community's willingness to faithfully implement sanctions on North Korea," the spokesman noted.He stressed that South Korea has worked closely with like-minded countries for the adoption of the statement. On Monday in New York, the UN panel issued a press statement, unanimously condemning the North's latest ballistic missile test and warned of "further significant measures."It came one day after North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the country's western North Pyongan Province, the first missile test this year. (Yonhap)