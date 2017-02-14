Resumption of Kaesong complex feared to hinder efforts to press NK: minister

South Korea's possible resumption of the now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park could be seen as backpedaling on international efforts to pressure North Korea, Seoul's pointman on unification said Tuesday.



Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo made the remark to lawmakers as last Friday marked the first anniversary of Seoul's shutdown of the Kaesong Industrial Complex in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests in early 2016.



(Yonhap)

Whether to re-open the complex is emerging as a controversial issue as liberal presidential hopefuls raised the need to resume the park's operations to improve frayed inter-Korean ties."The imposition of United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions is aimed at making North Korea give up nuclear weapons, not pursuing dialogue," Hong told the National Assembly, when asked whether the resumption would violate relevant UN resolutions.He said that if Seoul had not closed the complex, the factory zone would have been at the center of controversy when the UN discussed sanctions last year.The minister also stressed the need to keep the pressure-oriented approach toward Pyongyang, adding that various options including a secondary boycott should be taken into account.Secondary boycotts refer to penalizing third-country entities involved in business dealings with Pyongyang.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is focusing on boosting nuclear and missile capabilities while seeking to consolidate the base of his power, Seoul's unification ministry said.Ahead of key events, such as this week's 75th birthday of late former leader Kim Jong-il, North Korea is making efforts to further consolidate the regime by strengthening its so-called reign of terror, according to the ministry's report to the National Assembly."North Korea is beefing up its iron-fist rule, including the latest purge of its spy chief, and pushing its people into working hard to minimize impacts from international sanctions," it said."In that process, North Korea's human rights abuses will get more serious."In January, the North's leader dismissed Kim Won-hong, the head of the country's spy agency, on suspected abuse of power and executed some officials following surveillance conducted by the ruling party, the ministry said on Feb. 3.The spy chief is known to have spearheaded the move to execute Jang Song-thaek in December 2013, the once-powerful uncle of the North's young leader.Since taking office in late 2011, North Korea's leader has ordered the execution of more than 100 military, party and government officials, according to Seoul's intelligence agency.He said in his New Year's address that the country has entered the final stage of its preparations to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile.Pyongyang fired off a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, called Pukguksong-2, on Sunday from an air base in the country's northwestern province toward waters off its east coast.The missile, launched at a high angle, flew about 500 kilometers.The latest move marked the first provocation by North Korea since US President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. (Yonhap)