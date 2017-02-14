433 imported trucks sold in Jan.

A total of 433 imported trucks were sold in South Korea last month, industry data showed on Tuesday.



According to the data compiled by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, Volvo topped the list with a total of 184 trucks sold, followed by 112 vehicles from MAN, 75 from Scania, 42 from Mercedes-Benz, and 20 from Iveco.



By type, tractors accounted for 209 vehicles, followed by 159 bodybuilders and 65 cargo trucks, the association said.The association started to compile the sales of imported commercial trucks, which exclude tipper trucks, this year.The foreign commercial truck importers include Daimler Trucks Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Volvo Trucks Korea, Scania Korea Seoul and CNH.Meanwhile, sales of imported trucks in South Korea surged by over 70 percent last year, despite a contraction of about 7 percent in local sales of all imported vehicles.Earlier data showed that a total of 7,726 imported trucks were sold here in 2016, up 75.8 percent from 4,396 units in the previous year.The number of foreign truck sales in South Korea had stayed around the 2,000-unit level between 2009 and 2013 before rising steadily in the following years due to the implementation of free trade deals with the United States and the European Union. Indeed, the figure had climbed from 2,395 units in 2013 to 3,930 units in 2014 and 4,396 units in 2015.Market leader Volvo Trucks Korea reported that it sold a record 2,600 trucks in the local market last year. (Yonhap)