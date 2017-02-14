Opposition parties take issue with ruling party's new name

South Korea's opposition parties on Tuesday expressed discontent over the ruling party's new name, the Liberty Korea Party, claiming it is inappropriate to use the country's name in a political party name.



On Monday, the ruling party, formerly called the Saenuri Party, changed its name and adopted "Korea Party" as its abbreviation.



Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

"If the abbreviated name was the Liberty Party, there would be no problem as it is a matter of the party's pursued value. But it is inappropriate to use the country's name in the party's title," Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party said.Woo argued the decision will misguide foreigners to think there is only one party in South Korea, claiming the abbreviation should be "Liberty Party."Rep. Joo Seung-young of the minor People's Party echoed the view, saying the ruling party should take responsibility through action for the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, not just changing its name."Rather than deceiving the people through a political stunt, (the ruling party) should show sincere self-reflection and reform," Rep. Lee Jong-koo of the Bareun Party said.Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party, meanwhile, said it is inappropriate for other parties to argue over its name, claiming the remarks only came from their fear of a revitalization of his party's approval rating.South Korea's National Election Commission, meanwhile, said the ruling party is allowed to use the abbreviation "Korea Party."An official from the commission said the exiting rules only ban parties from using titles of entities dismantled by the Constitutional Court or those already being used by other parties. (Yonhap)