Conservative commentator to join ruling party presidential primary

A conservative former journalist will join South Korea's ruling Liberty Korea Party's primary for its presidential candidate, the party said Tuesday.



Kim Jin, who previously worked as an editorial writer for the JoongAng Ilbo, will enter the party on Wednesday and become its third contender to formally declare a presidential bid, according to the party, formerly called Saenuri Party. So far the other candidates are former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je and former floor leader Rep. Won Yoo-chul.



Police officers stand in front of the Seoul-based headquarters of the Liberty Korea Party on Feb. 14, 2017. (Yonhap)

Since the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal in December, the ruling party has been struggling to find popular contenders for the upcoming presidential race, which may come earlier than expected if the Constitutional Court confirms her ouster.As part of efforts to improve its tarnished image, the party changed its name on Monday.After former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon dropped out of the race, no major figures from the conservative bloc have made a significant presence in opinion polls.Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn currently leads the poll among conservative figures, but his presidential ambitions still remain cloudy.Other potential presidential candidates from the party include South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Moon-soo, and former Incheon Mayor Rep. Ahn Sang-soo. (Yonhap)