Kyuhyun’s new album tops Japan’s weekly chart

K-pop band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun (Yonhap)

The album “One Voice” by K-pop band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun has topped the Oricon weekly chart less than a week since its release on Feb. 8. The new album is the artist’s first full-length album in Japanese.The album includes songs “My Serious Love Comedy, “Celebration,” the Japanese versions of “At Gwanghwamun” and “Blah Blah,” and six more tracks.Kyuhyun said he was “very happy” about the album’s success. He has been touring Japan since Jan. 18, performing a total of 16 concerts in Fukuoka, Kobe, Ishikawa, Nagoya and Sapporo.Kyuhyun has established himself among his fans as “the crown prince of ballads.” His previous singles “At Gwanghwamun” and “A Million Pieces,” both written by composer Kenzie, were hugely popular.(joel@heraldcorp.com)