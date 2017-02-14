Kyuhyun’s new album tops Japan’s weekly chart

The album includes songs “My Serious Love Comedy, “Celebration,” the Japanese versions of “At Gwanghwamun” and “Blah Blah,” and six more tracks.
|K-pop band Super Junior’s Kyuhyun (Yonhap)
Kyuhyun said he was “very happy” about the album’s success. He has been touring Japan since Jan. 18, performing a total of 16 concerts in Fukuoka, Kobe, Ishikawa, Nagoya and Sapporo.
Kyuhyun has established himself among his fans as “the crown prince of ballads.” His previous singles “At Gwanghwamun” and “A Million Pieces,” both written by composer Kenzie, were hugely popular.
