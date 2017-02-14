'Good Manager' maintains lead, 'Hwarang' rebounds on TV chart

The late night office comedy "Good Manager" maintained its lead on a benchmark TV popularity chart, while the idol-studded period show "Hwarang" recouped losses, data showed Tuesday.





(KBS)

"Good Manager," the KBS 2TV show starring Namkoong Min, scored 241.8 points on the Content Power Index, staying as the No. 1 TV program during the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 period.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.The satirical comedy series stars Namkoong as Kim Sung-ryong, an accountant at the fictional TQ Group and a genius at misappropriating corporate funds for personal use. He inadvertently ends up fighting against greater corruption within the workplace to save the ailing company.The show's success came as a surprise as it knocked down competitors with larger budgets and bigger star power, notably its direct competitor "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors" on SBS TV, starring mega "hallyu" star Lee Young-ae.KBS 2TV's "Hwarang", an idol-studded period drama based on the Hwarang youth organization during the Silla Kingdom, scored 238.9 points, climbing three steps to second place, and SBS TV's "Saimdang" came in third with 236.8 points.MBC TV's new series "Rebel: A Thief who Stole the People" debuted on the chart in fourth place. The show is based on the lore of Hong Gil-dong, a Joseon-era bandit who takes from the rich to give to the poor.Crime thriller "Defendant," starring Ji Sung fell three places to rank fifth. It was trailed by the island castaway series "Missing 9" and the reality show "Law of the Jungle."TvN's new time travel drama "Tomorrow with You," starring Shin Min-ah, and the reality show "Newlywed Diary," featuring real life celebrity couple Ku Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun, both debuted on the chart in the eighth and 10th spots, respectively. (Yonhap)