Bong Joon-ho’s son makes directorial debut

Published : 2017-02-14 15:10
Updated : 2017-02-14 15:10

Acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho’s son Hyo-min has made his directorial debut with the short film “Wedding” aired on Feb. 5 on cable channel JTBC2, local entertainment outlet Star News reported Monday.

About 15 minutes long, it is the fourth in an ongoing film project titled “Directors TV Web Movie” led by YGKPlus, a modeling and acting agency arm of the entertainment behemoth YG Entertainment.

“Wedding” features actor Son Ho-joon as its lead character Ji-hwan, a deaf man who attends an old high school classmate’s wedding.

Hyo-min has long been participating in film sets with the ambition of becoming a director, according to reports. He has also chosen not to use his last name to disassociate himself from his father, reports said.

Director Bong Joon-ho (left) and his son, director Hyo-min (YG Entertainment)

“Our project selects works through a scenario contest project. ‘Wedding’ was selected in the same way,” said a YGKPlus executive. “There was no influence from director Bong.”

Bong Joon-ho is the famed director of “Memories of Murder” (2003), “The Host” (2006) and “Snowpiercer” (2016).

