Bong Joon-ho’s son makes directorial debut

Director Bong Joon-ho (left) and his son, director Hyo-min (YG Entertainment)

Acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho’s son Hyo-min has made his directorial debut with the short film “Wedding” aired on Feb. 5 on cable channel JTBC2, local entertainment outlet Star News reported Monday.About 15 minutes long, it is the fourth in an ongoing film project titled “Directors TV Web Movie” led by YGKPlus, a modeling and acting agency arm of the entertainment behemoth YG Entertainment.“Wedding” features actor Son Ho-joon as its lead character Ji-hwan, a deaf man who attends an old high school classmate’s wedding.Hyo-min has long been participating in film sets with the ambition of becoming a director, according to reports. He has also chosen not to use his last name to disassociate himself from his father, reports said.“Our project selects works through a scenario contest project. ‘Wedding’ was selected in the same way,” said a YGKPlus executive. “There was no influence from director Bong.”Bong Joon-ho is the famed director of “Memories of Murder” (2003), “The Host” (2006) and “Snowpiercer” (2016).(doo@heraldcorp.com)