[Graphic News] South Koreans’ rising fat intake

The amount of fat consumed daily by South Koreans has continued rising since 1998, when the state first conducted the survey, data showed Sunday.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the daily fat intake for men was 58.9 grams in 2015, an about 30 percent increase compared to 17 years ago. In the same year, women consumed 43 grams of fat daily, a 22 percent increase over the same period.By age group, men and women between 19 and 29 showed the highest amount of daily fat intake at 74.7 grams and 57.1 grams, respectively.Doctors say the excessive intake of fat, such as saturated fat, can cause health problems such as cancer and obesity. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the recommended daily intake of saturated fat is 15 grams, based on a 2,400-calorie diet.However, according to health experts, unsaturated fat is healthy and used by our bodies to replace saturated or trans fats, helping to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. It is a type of fat found in vegetable oils, such as olive oil, as well as avocados, nuts and seeds.