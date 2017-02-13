Recordings new variable in impeachment trial

Amid expectations that the Constitutional Court will rule on whether to unseat or reinstate impeached President Park Geun-hye in early March, a new variable that could shake up the trial has emerged: voice recordings of Choi Soon-sil’s now-estranged associates.



In what appears to be the final shot to turn the impeachment trial to President Park’s favor, her legal representatives plan to request judges to accept some 2,000 audio files as valid evidence.





Ko Young-tae (Yonhap)