Park beefs up legal defense team in impeachment trial

President Park Geun-hye has appointed another lawyer to fight against her impeachment at the Constitutional Court, one of her legal representatives said Monday.



Lee Dong-heub, who served as a Constitutional Court justice from 2006-2012, has joined the team of lawyers defending the president, Lee Joong-hwan said in a text message to reporters.



This file photo shows Lee Dong-heub. (Yonhap)

With the addition, Park has 15 lawyers while the National Assembly impeachment panel has 16 attorneys to serve as the prosecution.In 2013, the 66-year-old jurist was tapped by then-President Lee Myung-bak to head the Constitutional Court but quit the parliamentary confirmation process over allegations of ethical lapses, including tax evasion and speculative real estate investment.The top court is seen to be accelerating its review of Park's case amid widespread calls for a ruling before March 13.On that day, acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi is set to retire, creating a second vacancy on the nine-member bench following the retirement of Chief Justice Park Han-chul last month.The trial centers on charges Park allowed her friend Choi Soon-sil to meddle in state affairs and colluded with her to extort money from conglomerates. (Yonhap)