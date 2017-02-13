Korea contributes $41.7m to World Bank in 2016

South Korea provided a combined $41.7 million to three trust funds created by the World Bank last year, with 73 projects to support developing countries, the finance ministry here said Monday.



Some $28 million was invested into the Korea-World Bank fund in 2016, while $11 million and $2.7 million went to the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund and the Poverty Reduction Fund, respectively, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.



The total amount dropped slightly from $61.5 million tallied in 2015.With the latest contributions, South Korea has offered an aggregate $270.5 million to the World Bank's trust funds since 2011.South Korea participated in 73 World Bank-arranged projects last year worth $43.64 million, with 22 percent used to support the least-developed countries.Meanwhile, South Korea and the World Bank will have an annual meeting in Washington on Monday to review the Korea-invested trust funds and projects, added the finance ministry. (Yonhap)