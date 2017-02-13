Mobster and cop find themselves behind bars in ‘Prison’

Han Suk-kyu (left) and Kim Rae-won star in “Prison.” (Showbox)

Han Suk-kyu and Kim Rae-won share a common hobby -- fishing.Talking about their teamwork on the upcoming film “Prison” in an interview released by Showbox, the film’s distributor, Monday, the two actors said they bonded over fishing.“We’ve talked a lot about life and acting while fishing together over the years,” said Han.“We always wondered when we would be able to work together,” said Kim.“What I lacked, Kim made up for, and what he lacked, I made up for,” said Han. “A good balance between actors is needed for a good film, and that’s what happened here.”The crime action flick “Prison” is a story of Ik-ho, played by Han, the ruthless boss of a prison gang who wants to control the world outside of jail. Kim plays Yoo-geon, a skilled cop who finds himself behind bars after a hit-and-run accident and tampering with evidence.“Prison” will hit theaters in March.(doo@heraldcorp.com)