Parties agree to unconditionally accept court's ruling on impeachment

Korea's ruling and opposition parties on Monday agreed to accept the Constitutional Court's verdict on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye regardless of the result.



Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the ruling Saenuri Party, said the agreement was reached together with counterparts from the main opposition Democratic Party, as well as the People's Party and the Bareun Party.



South Korea's Constitutional Court (Yonhap)

Park was impeached in December by the parliament on corruption allegations surrounding her confidante Choi Soon-sil, who is accused of exerting influence on state affairs and seeking personal interests."We proposed that parties agree to accept any conclusions made by the Constitutional Court, and the agreement on the issue was reached," Chung said.The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the legitimacy of Park's ouster. If approved, South Korea will hold a presidential election 60 days from the ruling. (Yonhap)