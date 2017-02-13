NK claims U.N. sanctions hamper its sports development

[Graphic News] New North Korean missile

Published : 2017-02-13 18:40
Updated : 2017-02-13 18:40





North Korea says it has successfully completed the launch of a new type of strategic weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The Pukguksong-2, a medium long-range ballistic missile, was test-fired Sunday under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

It was propelled by a solid fuel engine and was an upgraded, extended-range version of the Pukguksong-1, a submarine-launched ballistic missile that was tested successfully last August, it claimed.



