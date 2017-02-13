Korea's chocolate market grew 9.6% in 2015

South Korea's chocolate market expanded nearly 10 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, with its imports rising sharply, a report showed Monday.
Total shipments of chocolates amounted to 1.16 trillion won ($1 billion) in 2015, up 9.6 percent from the previous year's 1.06 trillion won, according to the annual report on local processed food markets compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
|(Yonhap)
The country accounted for 1.2 percent of the world's chocolate market worth $86.4 billion in 2015, with the United States taking up 23.3 percent.
The average South Korean ate 607 grams of chocolate bars and cookies in 2015, compared with 9 kilograms of chocolate consumed by the average Swiss person.
The report showed that South Korea imported $211.4 million worth of chocolates in 2015, up 27.4 percent from $166 million tallied in 2011. Its exports soared 42.2 percent to reach $22.7 million over the four-year period. (Yonhap)