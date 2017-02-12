Ex-opposition leader Moon to register candidacy for presidential primaries

Tablo to attend Grammys

Published : 2017-02-12 17:53
Updated : 2017-02-12 17:53

Tablo of Korean hip-hop trio Epik High will attend the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tablo’s invitation to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards (Official Instagram)
He publicized his scheduled attendance by posting a photo of his invitation to the ceremony via Instagram on Saturday.

The rapper recently released “Cave Me In” with Eric Nam and American singer-songwriter Gallant. Gallant was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Ology,” released in April 2016. 

Cover Image for “Cave Me In” (YG Entertainment)
“It’s an interesting situation where one guy in the song is nominated for a Grammy and one guy is going there to see it,” Tablo said in a recent interview with Billboard. “I think it’s fun.”

Best known for the hit song “Fly,” Epik High released its first album “Map of the Human Soul” in 2003. Since then, the group has grown to become one of the most prominent Korean groups internationally, performing at the South by Southwest festival in 2015 and Coachella in 2016.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

