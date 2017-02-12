Tablo to attend Grammys

|Tablo’s invitation to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards (Official Instagram)
The rapper recently released “Cave Me In” with Eric Nam and American singer-songwriter Gallant. Gallant was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Ology,” released in April 2016.
|Cover Image for “Cave Me In” (YG Entertainment)
Best known for the hit song “Fly,” Epik High released its first album “Map of the Human Soul” in 2003. Since then, the group has grown to become one of the most prominent Korean groups internationally, performing at the South by Southwest festival in 2015 and Coachella in 2016.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)