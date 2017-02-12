Seoul steps up battle against bad smells

Yonhap

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday that it would install malodor reduction devices in 10 more places in the capital to prevent bad smells wafting from waste pipes.The city government said it was part of Seoul’s efforts to reduce the number of civil complaints about bad smells by 30 percent by 2018.In June last year, the city government vowed to inject 170 million won ($153,561) to install malodor reduction devices.Malodor reduction devices, similar to air purification systems, work by injecting oxygen to prevent gas stored inside septic tanks from being released through manholes or inlets on streets.It costs approximately 2 million won to install such a device in a five-story building.By the end of last year, the city government completed installing the devices in areas frequented by visitors and tourists including Gwanghwamun and Myeong-dong.Malodor is a major bugbear in metropolitan cities and considered a major form of pollution, along with light and noise.“We aim to continuously work on reducing bad smells in Seoul and create a pleasant living environment for all citizens,” said Kwon Ki-wook from Seoul City Hall’s Water Circulation Safety Bureau.The city will also create a so-called odor pollution city map to allow citizens to view the status of malodor complaints and installation of malodor reduction devices in the capital, Kwon added.In 2003, the government enacted the Malodor Prevention Act and defined malodor as “any odor that causes displeasure and disgust to people by stimulating their olfactory sense with hydrogen sulfide, mercaptane, amines, or other pungent substances.”Facilities that emit malodor can be legally required to pay for the cost of operating public malodor treatment facilities.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)