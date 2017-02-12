UN Strategic Command confirms NK missile launch

The US Strategic Command confirmed North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, saying the projectile is believed to be either a medium- or intermediate-range missile.



"US Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 4:55 p.m. CST. The launch of a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong," the command said.



The missile was tracked over North Korea and into the East Sea, it said.



"The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," the statement said.



The North's missile launch, which took place Sunday morning (local time), came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened last month to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile apparently capable of striking the US.



Officials in South Korea said that the North's missile, which flew about 500 kilometers, appears to be either a Rodong or modified Rodong missile, not an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Yonhap)