Mnet show to feature best high school rappers

Comedian Jung Jun-ha poses with judges of “High School Rapper” during a press conference for the show in Seoul on Friday. From left are Jung Jun-ha, YDG, Jessi, Swings, Mad Clown, Deepflow, Xitsuh and Giriboy. / CJ E&M

Mnet has kicked off its newest audition program pitting the nation’s top teenage rappers against each other.“High School Rapper,” which aired its first episode Friday, features rap battles between those of high school age -- even ones currently not attending school. According to the producers, the idea is to show the high schoolers’ stories and their school life through the genre.Some 2,000 participants from across the country have thrown their hats in the ring to be judged by seven established rappers -- YDG, Jessi, Swings, Mad Clown, Deepflow, Xitsuh and Giriboy -- who will also act as their mentors.“I myself debuted at an early age, so I know the passion these kids have and the difficulties they go through. Despite my shortcomings as a mentor, I want to support them,” said Jessi, the only woman on the panel of judges.Mnet boasts a track record of promoting rap, including competition shows “Show Me the Money” as well as the female version, “Unpretty Rapstar.”Chief producer Go Ik-jo, who produced both shows, said he found during auditions the teens are just as passionate and sincere toward the genre as the adults.“We hope to show the process (of the high schoolers) working toward and gradually achieving their dreams,” he said.Due to the young age and relative inexperience, some of the participants wilted under pressure. One girl was seen forgetting her lyrics mid-song, despite kicking off with a solid performance.Entrusted with the task of easing the mood are hosts Jung Jun-ha and Haha, comedians and cast members of popular TV variety show “Infinite Challenge.”“It is most unfortunate when a talented kid is nervous and can’t show off one’s skills,” said Jung.The 46-year-old comedian said watching the youthful rappers dropping bombs makes him “feel young again.”“I was so surprised at how talented the young participants are and especially at how much they love hip-hop. I’m already lobbying (the producers) to let me host season two,” Jung said.The youngest mentor Xitsuh -- formerly a participant on “Show me the Money” -- said the transformation from a mentee to a mentor is still a work-in-progress.“I know how it feels to participate in these shows, so I want to reach out and help them -- to relieve their stress and pressure,” he said.Swings, appearing in his first TV show since being discharged from the military, said he is looking for rappers who are confident and can tell their own stories through lyrics.But it won’t be just the rappers evaluating the participants. The crowd -- made up of high school students from various regions where the auditions are held -- will get to grade them as well.Each mentor will judge the participants according to his or her own criteria, which in Deepflow’s case is the first impact, tone and voice.Producer Go said the show will shed light on a more positive and lighter side of hip-hop.While his previous hip-hop-themed shows focused on competition and tension, the new program will be more about the young rappers’ personal stories and passion for music, Go said.The winner of the show will get the chance to release a single to be produced by rapper Tiger JK, considered the godfather of Korean hip-hop.“If you’re feeling it and can express it in your own way and voice, anyone can be a star. That’s hip-hop,” said Tiger JK. “The MC’s philosophy is stronger than the bullet.”By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)