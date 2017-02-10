[K-talk] Yoon Jong-shin to start national tour

Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin will start a nationwide tour around Korea from late March to early April, dubbed the “special lesson,” according to his agency Mystic Entertainment.
|Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin (Mystic Entertainment)
The tour will begin in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, on March 25 and travel on to Daejeon on April 1, Jeju Island on April 8 and Gwangju on April 30. Yoon will unveil songs composed by himself and share his know-how in songwriting, the agency said. The concerts will be held in a narrative style, with Yoon actively engaging with the audience.
The singer, who debuted in 1991 with his first album “Like the First Time We Met,” has shown his versatility in covering various genres, including ballads, hip-hop and dance music.
Tickets are available online from Interpark.
