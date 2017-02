Korean singer and actor Seo In-guk (Yonhap)

Korean singer and actor Seo In-guk will unveil a song for tvN drama series “Tomorrow With You” as part of its soundtrack.The TV drama, which finished airing last week, will release a soundtrack that includes Seo’s song “Flower.” The singer did not act in the drama, although he participated in the songwriting and composition.The song has romantic lyrics with strong piano and string sounds. It will be released on Saturday at midnight via various music sites.Seo launched his career after winning talent competition “Superstar K” in 2009, and made his acting breakthrough in tvN’s “Reply 1997.” He previously starred in television series “High School King of Savvy,” “38 Revenue Collection Unit” and “Shopaholic Louis.”By Joel Lee ( joel@heraldcorp.com