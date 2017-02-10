[Travel Bits] Festivals in Korea this week

Held in the Hwangcheong Reservoir at the base of mountains Deoksan and Guksusan, Ganghwa Icefish Festival is managed and sponsored by the fishery community of Hwangcheon Reservoir in Naesu-myeon.Visitors can enjoy ice fishing and visit nearby Yongdure Village for various agricultural and traditional experiences.Admission fees are 5,000 won per person and there is no age limit. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can register on site.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The Yangpyeong Strawberry Festival is being held through the end of May. Visitors can pick their own strawberries at the strawberry farms and participate in a variety of activities and programs in the village. Reservation is required.Exclusive events for bloggers are on offer at blog.naver.com/yp_nadri. Up to 50 teams can participate.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, visit www.yp21.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.The biggest festival of lights in Korea has kick-started its holiday festivities, welcoming visitors of all ages for a nighttime visit to one of the most famed gardens in the country. The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi Province will be illuminated by 30,000 lights every night until March 26.Colorful lights will adorn trees throughout the tourist hot spot’s main gardens including the Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden.The Garden of Morning Calm is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and national holidays. The festival’s winter lights will be turned on at 6 p.m.For more information, visit morningcalm2.cafe24.com.The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is being held throughout the Petite France Park, with illuminated landscapes at nighttime.Buildings and streets as well as Christmas trees have been decorated. There are also events such as puppet performances, magic performances and plaster art experiences.Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission fees are 8,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for middle and high school students and 5,000 won for children.For more information, visit www.pfcamp.com.Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival in South Chungcheong Province features a large-scale ice fountain creating an Alps Castle where fairy tale characters live. Located five minutes away, a suspension bridge over the lake of Cheonchangho is famous as a filming location for popular travel program “Two Days and One Night.”Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for daytime and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for nighttime admissions.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.