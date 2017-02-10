Hyundai Heavy bags another FSRU deal

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard in South Korea, has secured a deal from a Turkish consortium to build a floating storage regasification unit, industry sources said Friday.



The deal follows last month's similar deal from a Norwegian firm to build one FSRU.



(Yonhap)

Under the current contract, Hyundai Heavy has an option to build one more FSRU, whose price is currently estimated at $230 million, the sources said.Recently, local shipbuilders have secured orders to build four FSRUs in total.Last month, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. won a $230 million deal to build an FSRU, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. has signed a letter of intent with a US firm to build up to seven FSRUs.Daewoo Shipbuilding did not reveal the terms of the contract, but industry sources said the deal may fetch up to $1.6 billion."Local shipyards are positioned to receive more FSRU orders as their competitiveness is the best in the world," a source said. (Yonhap)