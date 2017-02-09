Around the Hotels

The Hyatt Regency Jeju is offering a Jeju Citrus spa package until the end of this year. The one-hour spa treatment is designed to help relieve fatigue using the fresh fragrance of citrus fruits.The package includes a one-night stay in a guestroom, a one-hour spa treatment for two adults and 20 percent discounts on additional spa treatments. Access to a sauna, swimming pool and fitness center is included. The price starts at 236,000 won for two adults, excluding tax and service charges. For more information and reservation, call (064) 733-1234 or visit jeju.regency.hyatt.com.Conrad Seoul’s signature restaurant 37Grill is offering Valentine’s Day promotions, including a set dinner with movie tickets, on Feb. 14. The restaurant will feature a course menu comprised of an appetizer, grilled striploin steak and butter poached lobster as entree and dark chocolate and raspberry sorbet as dessert. The price starts from 145,000 won per person. A three-course menu is also available before Valentine’s Day at 90,000 won. For information and reservation, call (02) 6137-7110.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is offering a Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay in a standard room, bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate and flower bouquet. The Sweet Delight package offers access to the fitness center and indoor swimming pool. Guests can upgrade to the superior room and have breakfast buffet for two at the Square restaurant. The package is available from Feb. 10-14 starting from 218,900 won, exclusive of a 10 percent tax. For information and reservation, call (02) 531 6520.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day package that includes a one-night stay at the Deluxe Room or Club Room, flowers, a bottle of Moet and Chandon wine and chocolate. A Lush bath balm is provided along with access to a fitness center and swimming pool. The package starts from Feb. 10 to 14 for 410,000 won exclusive of tax in a deluxe room. The Club Room package offers access to the Club Lounge for breakfast, beer, wine and snacks during the happy hour. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-2100.The Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering special dishes for the Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 at Italian restaurant Il Ponte, French restaurant Seasons, and flagship buffet restaurant Cafe 395. Il Ponte will showcase a five-course dinner priced at 266,200 won for two persons. The Seasons will offer a six-course dinner at 150,000 won per person. Cafe 395 is offering a buffet dinner of various dishes at 99,000 won per person. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-3014.